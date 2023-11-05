Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar says the service has taken delivery of two out of six T-129 ATAK helicopters procured by the Federal Government.

He said the helicopters would soon be inducted into the inventory of the NAF.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet said the CAS disclosed this in his remarks at the end of year 2023 Annual 10km Walk/Jog for its personnel in Abuja and other units across the country.

He said the NAF through the commitment of the federal government, has witness a total overhaul and enhancement of its Order of Battle.

He recalled that the Service took delivery of two additional DA-62 surveillance aircraft two weeks ago.

He added; “only two days ago, also received two T-129 ATAK helicopters soon to be inducted into the inventory of the NAF.”

Air Marshal Abubakar assured that with the additional platforms and others being expected in no time, as well as the renewed vigour of the NAF under his leadership, Nigerians can be rest assured of the commitment of the NAF to ensuring total eradication of the myriads of security challenges facing the nation.

While highlighting the importance of regular exercises to keep fit, the CAS stated that it is essential for military personnel as it prepares them for occupational demand of roles.

He said; “Whether being deployed in an operating theatre or undertaking routine tasks, we are expected to always maintain a high level of physical and mental readiness. As airmen and airwomen, the success of the NAF directly reflects on our skills and competence which are also tied to our physical, mental and intellectual wellbeing, which is critical to attaining our overall objective.”

Air Marshal Abubakar reminded the personnel about the prevalent security challenges facing the nation, while noting that the concerted efforts of the NAF alongside other security agencies would ensure that all forms of criminality and the criminals’ freedom of movement are reduce to the barest minimum.