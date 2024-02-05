The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to induct into its inventory two newly acquired T-129 ATAK helicopters and King Air 360i aircraft on Tuesday.

The event which will take place on February 6, 2024 at the NAF Base, Makurdi, Benue State, has as the Special Guest of Honour, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who will be represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

A statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the event marks a major boost to the nation’s defence.

He said the new platforms would enhance NAF’s firepower as it jointly confronts the various security challenges in the country, alongside sister services and other security agencies.

“The event no doubt signifies a major boost to Nigeria’s national defense capability under the current dispensation,” he said

This the first induction of major military ware under the current administration.