Chairman of Nafada local government area of Gombe State, Hon Musa Abubakar alias ‘Babawuro’ is dead.

The council boss who was one of the elected chairmen in the state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died yesterday in the afternoon as a result of a fatal road accident.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the accident occurred along Gwaram town in Jigawa State when the chairman was coming back from Kano State.

Meanwhile, the state governor Inuwa Yahaya has mourned the late local government boss saying he received the news of his demise with profound sadness.

The governor, in a statement signed by his media aide, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, described the passing away of the local government chairman as deeply painful and a huge loss, not only to his immediate family but the entire state and the nation.

He stated that the deceased was a man of peace, committed politician and experienced public servant who contributed immensely to the development of his immediate community, local government and the state.

Governor Inuwa extended the condolences of the government to the deceased’s immediate family, staff and council members of Nafada local government as well as the entire people of the local government area over the sad event.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was held at 5:00pm at the Modibbo Bubayero Mosque, Emir’s Palace, Gombe.

Kebbi Pays N456m WAEC Fees

Kebbi State government has approved the payment of the balance of more than N456 million to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the 2022 West African School Certificate Examination (WASC).

Commissioner for basic and secondary education in the state, Dr Muhammadu Magawata-Aliero, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, yesterday.

He said: “The Kebbi State Government has approved the payment of N456,596,000 to West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the 2022 West African School Certificate Examination (WASC).

“This is in addition to N100 million paid to WAEC in April 2022, being deposited, thus, bringing the total payment to N556.5 million.”

The commissioner recalled that the state government sponsored 30,922 candidates for the 2022 WASC at a registration fee of N18,000 per candidate.

Magawata-Aliero added that the government had also approved N2.6 million cost of materials and extra supervision. (NAN)