The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians about the illegal sale and distribution of an unregistered brand of condoms in Nigeria.

NAFDAC said on Thursday that officials from its Directorate of Post-Marketing Surveillance discovered Foula condoms (packaged in threes) in Abakaliki, Ebonyi and Zango in Katsina states.

“The condom is not registered by NAFDAC for use in Nigeria, and the labeling of the product is not in the English Language.

“Condoms are a proven effective barrier method that can be used as a dual-purpose method for both prevention of unintended pregnancy and protection against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. To be most effective, any barrier method used for contraception or preventing infection must be used correctly,” NAFDAC said.

The agency stated that the illegal distribution or sale of unregistered condoms poses a risk as the safety, quality, and efficacy of the products are not guaranteed.

“The purchase and use of poor-quality condoms will adversely affect every aspect of condom promotion for the prevention of unintended pregnancy, and protection against HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections. If condoms leak or break, they cannot offer adequate protection.

“All NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the unregistered products within the zones and states.

“Importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and consumers are hereby advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid importing, distributing, selling, and using illegally distributed products.

“All medical products/medical devices must be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked. Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicion of the sale of substandard and falsified medicines or medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: [email protected]”, the agency said.

NAFDAC similarly encouraged healthcare professionals and patients to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of medicinal products or devices to its nearest office, or through the use of the e-reporting platforms on “www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med- safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on [email protected],” NAFDAC said.