The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday destroyed fake, adulterated, and unregistered foods, drugs, and cosmetic products worth approximately N1,367,000,000 in Abuja.

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye said the destruction exercise was a crucial and routine operation conducted by the agency in all zones of the federation.

Adeyeye, who was represented by a Director in her office, Dr Festus Ukadike, said, “We carry out these exercises at least, once a year in each zone, depending on the volume of seizures made by the agency.

“The goal is to eliminate substandard, falsified, and expired NAFDAC-regulated products from the supply chain.

“In 2024, NAFDAC achieved remarkable progress, making substantial seizures that underscore our commitment to safeguarding public health. We carried out several destruction exercises across the zones, including Lagos, where products worth over N120 billion of falsified, substandard, and unwholesome food products were destroyed.

“Our relentless pursuit of justice against health trafficking cartels has resulted in the seizure of over 6,000 bags of rebagged rice in the FCT alone. These deceitful cartels aim to exploit and harm the unsuspecting Nigerian populace for economic gain. NAFDAC has zero tolerance for such activities and has initiated a thorough investigation to ensure that all involved face appropriate sanctions.”

The destroyed products which were seized during the agency’s operations in the FCT and surrounding areas included items that compliant companies and organisations handed over.

The products included drugs such as psychoactive and controlled substances, antibiotics, antihypertensives, antimalarials, herbal snuff, and herbal remedies, including drugs seized from hawkers.

Others were food products, including cookies, vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, and items from supermarkets with labels in foreign languages lacking English translations.

The cosmetics destroyed included creams, lotions, pomades, and skin-lightening products confiscated from spas and beauty centres. Other items included fake Izal, Jik, and medical devices.

Expired and unwholesome products that were voluntarily submitted for destruction by Non-Governmental Organisations and the Association of Community Pharmacy of Nigeria were also destroyed.

The NAFDAC boss gave the estimated street value of the destroyed products at N1,367,000,000. “NAFDAC has significantly ramped up its post-marketing surveillance and enforcement activities to counter the threats posed by counterfeit medicines and foods to national security.

“The agency is proactively engaging political, traditional, and faith-based leaders, as well as journalists and the general public, to galvanise support and commitment in the fight against substandard and falsified products,” she added.

Director General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Ifeanyi Okeke commended NAFDAC for the destruction of the products and warned manufacturers, importers, and related parties that non-compliance with regulations would not be tolerated under the Renewed Hope agenda.

Okeke, represented by the FCT Coordinator of SON, Gamagira Mohammed said, “The rules are there, the guidelines are there. If you are not sure, NAFDAC and SON are there to guide you on standards.

“I believe we will continue to strengthen our collaboration so that Nigeria can grow, and everybody will be healthy in the interest of the country.”