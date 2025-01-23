Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has lauded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme for its remarkable digital transformation.

Mrs Tinubu gave the commendation during the official commissioning of the NYSC Digital Museum of Dynamic History and Television Studio in Abuja on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the journey to the digital museum began in 2022 when the then NYSC Director-General, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, inaugurated a museum to serve as a center for research and documentation, as well as a major tourist site.

Speaking, the First Lady praised the initiative as a significant step in modernising the NYSC, emphasising how these innovations will enhance the organisation’s ability to showcase its rich history and provide a more engaging platform for future generations of Nigerians.

She said, “I am honoured to be here for the commissioning of the National Youth Service Corps Digital Museum of Dynamic History and Television Studio. This event highlights the significant contribution of the NYSC since its establishment in 1973, particularly its pivotal role in fostering patriotism, promoting national unity, and service among Nigerian youth.

“I commend the Director-General, Brigadier General Y.D. Ahmed, and the entire management team and staff of the NYSC scheme for this visionary step towards preserving the legacy of this noble institution. I say well done,” the First Lady said.

She further stated that the museum represents the various interventions by NYSC members, who, through their selfless service, have left indelible marks across diverse sectors—pioneering innovations in science and technology, advancing agricultural development, improving healthcare delivery, championing human rights, and contributing to community service.

“The Nigerian youth embodies an indomitable spirit that the world admires, a spirit of resilience, innovation, and boundless energy. This selfless and enduring commitment to the nation is perfectly captured in the first stanza of the NYSC anthem, a verse that says, I quote, ‘under the sun and in the rain with dedication and selflessness,’ unquote.”

“Whether facing challenges or opportunities, Nigerian youth rise with unshakeable determination, proving that their strength lies in unity and the promise of a brighter tomorrow for our nation. I celebrate you all. History is at the cornerstone of our national development. When we study the past, we can better understand the present and forge new paths for the future. By embracing technology in this initiative, the NYSC has aligned itself with global best practices.”

On his part, the NYSC Director-General, Yusha’u Ahmed, said the museum, being one of the legacies of the scheme, serves as a vital center for research, documentation, and cultural preservation, which is intended to showcase the history, innovative spirit, creativity of core members, the rich legacy of the scheme over the years, and other areas of national life.

“As we unveil this digital facility, we are reminded of the importance of preserving our history amidst the complexities of today’s world. The museum will not only serve as a repository for artifacts and memories, but will also become a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors who seek to understand the invaluable contributions of our youth to national development.”

The digital enhancement of the museum, he said, reflects its commitment to embracing technology in their approach to heritage and education.

“With this development, the updated gallery is set to become a hub for learning and inspiration, which will provide researchers, students, and visitors with access to valuable materials that document the NYSC’s impact on society.

“The incorporation of technology would facilitate an effective interface that engages visitors in a meaningful way, fostering a deeper appreciation of our collective history and achievements,” the DG added.