The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday, destroyed expired, unregistered, counterfeit, and smuggled products valued at ₦10,991,458,374.60 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The destroyed items were collected from five South-West states excluding Lagos, as well as Kwara State in the North-Central zone.

Speaking, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye who was represented by the South-West Zonal Director, Mrs. Roseline Ajayi, said the exercise was to reassure the public that confiscated products were not diverted for personal use but destroyed under strict supervision.

Adeyeye added that the disposal was conducted at an approved dumpsite provided by the Oyo State Government to minimise environmental pollution.

The destruction exercise was witnessed by key stakeholders, including the chairman of the Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, officials from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and other agencies.

“The effort of ridding the system of unwholesome and substandard regulated products from circulation is being supported by sister agencies represented here among whom are; the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Police (NP), the Department of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

‘’The items for destruction here today are collected from the five states of the South West Zone (excluding Lagos) of the Agency and Kwara state of the North Central Zone (because of proximity) to the Southwest zone.

‘’These items include expired products that were voluntarily forfeited by those in the drug distribution channel, unregistered and unwholesome products that were raided from different outlets and warehouses, fake and counterfeit as well as unregistered imported products smuggled into the country. The worth of what is being destroyed today is estimated to ₦10, 991, 458, 374.60”, Adeyeye said.

The DG, however, called on Nigerians to join hands to keep Nigeria safe and free from unwholesome, substandard, fake, and counterfeit medicinal and other regulated products.

‘’As a matter of fact, every Nigerian is expected to be an ambassador of NAFDAC, joining hands with the Agency in the bid to sanitise the food and drug sector in Nigeria”, she added.