The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned infants formula producers to adhere strictly to NAFDAC laid down rules and regulations in the process of producing, marketing and sales of their products.

The desk officer Breast Milk Substitute of Kaduna NAFDAC office, Mrs Rahila Maishanu disclosed this during the weekend at the sensitisation to mark the World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) organised by Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) in Kaduna.

Mrs Maishanu warned that any erring manufacturer will be prosecuted by the agency and risk a fine of N150,000 to N2million and above or a jail term for violators as the court may decide.

According to her, NAFDAC as the regulatory agency in 2019 designated some regulations that must be adhered to strictly by manufacturer which include; none open advertisement of infant formulas, lobbying mothers with product and strategically display of their product in sale outlets.

She explained that exclusive breastfeeding is still best for infant for both their body and mental development, saying that Nigeria as a signatory to 1980 UN convention on infant food manufacturer regulations domiciled with NAFDAC will ensure that all aspects of the convention are strictly obeyed by the manufacturers.

On her part, the chairman evidence based committee, CS-SUNN Kaduna, Mrs Fumilayo Adeoye said that they are taking the campaign of exclusive breastfeeding to grassroots.

“We have been educating pregnant women, lactating mothers and other stakeholders on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding,” she said.