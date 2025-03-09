The new director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, has assumed duties with a pledge to implement reforms aimed at improving the welfare and career prospects of corps members.

He stated this on Thursday while taking over from the former director-general, Brig. Gen. Yushau Dogara Ahmed.

The new director-general highlighted the role NYSC has played since its establishment in 1973 in fostering national unity and providing essential services to communities across Nigeria.

He noted that corps members often serve as the only available educators, healthcare providers and legal advisors in rural areas, making their contributions invaluable to national development.

“The corps members are a beacon of hope, inspiration and assurance of reward for hard work that upcoming generations emulate in many rural communities,” he stated.

He pledged to prioritise the well-being of corps members, with a focus on enhancing feeding, hygiene and overall service conditions. Additionally, he assured that administrative bottlenecks affecting corps members’ welfare would be addressed promptly to ensure a smooth and fulfilling service year.

The director-general also highlighted his plans to strengthen the job-matching programme, ensuring that more corps members secure employment opportunities in the private sector. He also proposed incentives to encourage employers to retain corps members beyond their service year, boosting post-NYSC employment prospects.

Acknowledging the contributions of his predecessors, he commended the past directors-general for their leadership in sustaining the scheme through challenging times. He also urged NYSC staff to remain dedicated to their duties and set a good example for corps members.