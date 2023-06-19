NAHCON Berates Kaduna, Others Over Rejection Of HSS’ Enrollees

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has expressed sadness over the alleged refusal to allocate slots to intending pilgrims who enrolled through the Hajj Saving Scheme (HSS) and have consequently faced inconveniences in certain states such as Kaduna, FCT, Gombe and Jigawa.

This was contained in a statement by the deputy director of information and publication of the commission, Mousa Ubandanwaki. He insisted that the commission/Jaiz Bank’s purported failure to timely remit the funds to the respective states boards is unfounded and baseless.

Instead, he categorically clarified that Jaiz Bank promptly remitted the HSS fares to the states well in advance of this year’s Hajj even before many state pilgrim boards remitted their payment to NAHCON.

Ubandawaki added, “In our numerous consultations with the officials of the States Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies/ Commissions it was resolved that the allocation to pilgrims should be in the ratio of 60/40 percent to pilgrims under State Boards and the Hajj Savings Scheme subscribers. So, it is expected that the Kaduna State pilgrims’ welfare board should have reserved 40 percent which is 2000 of the allocation to the HSS.

“Even at this, only 108 of the 2000 expected enrolled, via the HSS in Kaduna State out of the 6,255 allocated to them, “ he said.