NAHCON To Sanction State Boards Over Pregnant Pilgrims

Miffed with the high number of pregnant women to Saudi Arabia for the just concluded 2023 Hajj exercise, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has threatened to sanction the State Pilgrim Welfare Boards, agencies and commissions that allowed pregnant pilgrims to travel to the Holy Land for pilgrimage.

The commissioner in charge of planning, research, statistics, information and library services, Sheikh Suleiman Momoh, stated this while answering questions from journalists in Makkah.

No fewer than nine pregnant cases were recorded during the just concluded Hajj exercise among Nigerian female pilgrims, out of which three deliveries and one miscarriage were recorded.

But Sheikh Momoh absolved NAHCON of any wrong doing, saying state officials were responsible for the unfortunate embarrassment and will face the consequences of their actions.

“When we get back to Abuja, the commission would explore disciplinary options for the states that allowed pregnant pilgrims to travel for Hajj.