Naira Unification: Forex Inflow Rises By 28% To $1.41bn

Following the harmonisation of the exchange rates in the country by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the total inflows into the Importers & Exporters (I&E) Window increased by about $270 million to close the month of June 2023 at $1.41billion, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

This made it the second consecutive month of growth, rising by 23.8 per cent month-on-month to $1.41 billion in June as against $1.14 billion recorded in May.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier in June 2023 announced the intention of his administration to harmonise the exchange rates in the country, leading to the collapse of the forex market by CBN.

Although, foreign investors are yet to come trooping into Nigeria following the floating of the naira, a move that is targeted at attracting foreign exchange inflows into the country, the latest data by the FMDQ shows an improvement in dollar inflow into the country.

Data obtained from the FMDQ shows that foreign inflows, which were up by 44.3 per cent month on month to $298.8 million, had in the month under review increased but remain underwhelming relative to pre-pandemic levels in 2019 when it recorded an average of $1.56 billion as foreign investors continue to be cautious about returning in their droves despite the foreign exchange market liberalisation.