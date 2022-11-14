The National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Moruf Apampa as the new managing director/CEO of NSIA Insurance Limited.

The confirmation came after Apampa has been in acting capacity for a couple of weeks.

Briefing journalists at the company’s headquarter in Victoria Island, Lagos, at the weekend, the chairman, NSIA Insurance, Dr. Adesegun Akin-Olugbade, said the company is happy to have Apampa has its new boss.

He said, Moruf has a broad and extensive experience within the insurance industry, stating that his insights include an in-depth understanding of the Insurance business value chain and a clear understanding of the cutting-edge technological requirements needed to transform the sector today for futuristic growth and value.

According to him, “Moruf has extensive leadership experience from the insurance industry. He has been responsible for driving successful business operations, enhancing corporate productivity, and overall business delivery in management, executive, and board roles.”

Speaking on his plan for the insurance firm, Moruf Apampa promised to make NSIA Insurance one of the top three insurance companies in terms of profitability and share value, in the next five years.

This, he said, would be done, leveraging on the opportunities in retail insurance business as well as utilising the technological platforms to deepen insurance penetration in the country.

ised to partner with relevant stakeholders to plummet the company to the top of insurance industry in the country.

Until his recent appointment as the MD/CEO of NSIA Insurance, his exposure included his role as executive director (Technical and Business Development) for FBN Insurance Limited; his turn-around assignment as chief executive officer of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc, Nigeria; his organisational transformation journey with American International Insurance Plc (AIICO), amongst others.

He launched the first USSD in the insurance industry in Nigeria. Moruf has attended executive leadership programmes at Lagos Business school, Columbia University Business School, and Howard University School of Business.

A graduate of Insurance from Lagos State Polytechnic, he holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Ado-Ekiti and he is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

NSIA Insurance Limited is a composite insurance company driven by integrity, care, innovation, and professionalism.

NSIA Insurance Limited (Nigeria) is part of NSIA Participations, which is currently present in 12 African countries; namely, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo.