NAICOM Tasks Insurers To Expand Distribution Channels

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has tasked insurance operators to realise that distribution channels for insurance products must be expanded beyond the traditional norms.

This is even as it said, players must accept changes that come with modernisation and technological advancement for the industry to remain sustainable.

Speaking at the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB) 2023 chief executive officers (CEOs) Retreat in Ogere, Ogun State, the commissioner for Insurance/CEO, NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, charged every arm of the sector to hugely invest in technology in order to compete or be able to meet the expectation of clients.

This, he said, becomes imperative to support the commission’s efforts to bring emergent online platforms for distribution or provision of insurance under the NAICOM’s regulatory purview in the interest of the Nigerian insurance industry.

To him, “an important issue is the need for operational standards to prevent or reduce, to the barest minimum, unethical practices which ridicule or impugn the integrity of the Nigerian insurance industry.

“It is our humble view that strong and sound firms are better able to invest in the much needed IT solutions to ease operational pain-points within the industry hence the need to dissuade portfolio broking firms.”