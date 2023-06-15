No Money To Import Petrol, Pay Our Outstanding PEF, Marketers Cry Out

Oil marketers under the aegis of Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) have called on the federal government to pay them their outstanding petroleum equalisation fund (PEF) to enable them get money for fuel importation.

The marketers also called on the NNPC to release the petrol that they paid for three months before President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy

National president of NOGASA, Mr. Bennett Korie, who disclosed these yesterday in Abuja, insisted that there is need to also consider the problems associated with the subsidy removal.

Korie, while speaking with journalists decried that its members now spent as much as N25 million to purchase a 45,000 litres truck of Premium Motor Spirit popularly referred to as petrol.

Before the subsidy was withdrawn, a fuel tanker was purchased for N7 million.

According to NOGASA, the situation has made it impossible for its members to cough out the differentials.