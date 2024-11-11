The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has cleared Senator Danjuma Goje and his family of a trending social media video, declaring that the video where Naira was allegedly abused is not from Senator Goje daughter’s wedding as claimed in the video.

In a statement, titled, ‘Setting the Records Straight’, EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale stated that after thorough investigation, the anti-graft agency discovered that the trending video was from the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah, whose husband was from Niger and freely spread Naira and other currencies.

Part of the statement read that, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a viral video where the nation’s currency, Naira, was freely sprayed at a wedding ceremony in Kano, Kano State on Friday, October 24, 2024.

“Allegations of the abuse of the Naira were imputed to Mrs Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Dajuma Goje, by Nigerians from all walks of life, including an editorial by a leading and respected National Newspaper.

“As a responsible and accountable anti-corruption agency campaigning against currency mutilation and dollarization of the economy, the EFCC swung into action by analysing the video and findings showed that the alleged naira abuse actually happened but not at the wedding of Goje’s daughter but at the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah held on the afore-mentioned date.

“Zannah is the daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna (a.ka. Hafsat Gold Nigeria) who is the chief executive officer of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise with offices in Abuja, Kano and Dubai( United Arab Emirate).

“Haruna confirmed the viral video. She admitted that the alleged naira abuse took place at the wedding dinner of her daughter on October 24, 2024.

“The bridegroom, Ibrahim Mohammad hails from Niger Republic and those that allegedly sprayed naira notes and dollar bills were from the groom’s family in Niger Republic.

“The Commission has invited the Nigerien groom, Mohammad, to report at its national headquarters in Abuja, with everyone that sprayed naira notes at his wedding with Zannah.

“While the EFCC appreciates the consciousness its campaigns against naira abuse is building across the country, it will not move against anyone wrongly accused of an alleged crime.”

The Commission expressed its steadfastness in the anti-corruption crusade while pledging not to spare any offender, no matter how highly placed.