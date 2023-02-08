Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, rolled out measures to cushion the biting effects of the current scarcity of Naira occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) Naira swap policy and the lingering fuel scarcity in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who made the announcement during a statewide broadcast on the state of the nation, held at the Lagos House, Marina, commended residents for keeping calm and resilient even in the face of “unfortunate hardship” due to the scarcity.

The governor explained that the measures became necessary to ameliorate the situation among the vulnerable residents of the State.

Governor Sanwo-olu said, “We have taken some steps to cushion the effects of these measures that were announced at the federal level but with telling effects on states.

“There have been talks between the state government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on the lingering fuel shortage.

“NNPCL demanded Ijegun Egba tank owners and operators unhindered access to the tank farms where about 40 per cent of petroleum products come from. We have been able to do that by rearranging the timing of the work on the Buba Marwa Road, the dual carriageway that leads to the tank farms. The road is over 50 per cent completed. Now, you would have noticed some improvement in the supply of petroleum products.’’

Sanwo-Olu added that he has given approval for 24-hour operation at petrol stations around the State.

The governor, who pointed out that the CBN currency swap deadline has caused some dislocation, added that, “Lagos is Nigeria’s business and financial engine-room. So, we have recently felt the effects of this measure.

‘’Thankfully, the Supreme Court has made some pronouncements on this. I praise the Judiciary for its wise ruling on this matter.

‘’To further support Lagosians to weather these stormy days, I hereby announce the following measures: A 50 per cent cut in fares on all our BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi-scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY). This will take effect from tomorrow for the next seven days. We will push out more Cowrie Cards to enable more Lagosians to get onboard our services.

“I have directed that food banks be set up in various parts of the State to cater for the vulnerable. We will distribute food stuff to various communities.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended the security agencies for their service and diligence in the ensuing anxiety among the populace even as he warned mischief makers who may see the situation as an opportunity to incite violence to desist from such act.