As a mark of solidarity with the people of the State over the inconveniences caused by Naira swap policy, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has suspended the public rallies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

AbdulRazaq announced this in a statewide radio broadcast in Ilorin, the state capital on Wednesday.

“In solidarity with the mood of the public, I’m putting my public rallies on hold until further notice,” the governor declared.

While calling for calm, AbdulRazaq told the people of the state that the Supreme Court’s injunction that allows the old and new Naira notes to coexist is still valid.

The governor’s message reads:

“My dear people of Kwara State:

“I express my sincere sympathy with you on the continuous scarcity of the naira as a result of the recent CBN’s currency redesign.

“For clarity, the Supreme Court has granted an injunction that allows the old and the new notes to coexist. This injunction is still valid until the highest court rules otherwise.

“I therefore want all of you to be calm, law abiding, and peaceful. Let us not attack one another or destroy one another’s properties.

“I am appealing to you to remain calm and peaceful, and not to give in to any frustrations or engage in any form of violence.

“I testify to the inconvenience this development has brought. We are in this together, and I assure you that this will be over in the shortest possible time. I really appreciate your patience.

“In solidarity with the mood of the public, I’m putting my public rallies on hold until further notice. “