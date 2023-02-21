National Orientation Agency (NOA), has said that the feedback the agency received from Nigerians shows that a large number of people misconceived or have a wrong perception of the New Naira Redesign Policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

NOA also said there is a need to redouble efforts toward creating more awareness of the policy.

He said the agency is also sensitizing Nigerians in 774 local governments on the deadline, e-banking and skills to utilize alternative transactions.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, the director general, NOA, Dr Garba Abari said some Nigerians were of the opinion that the time allocated for the change of New Naira notes is insufficient and many people can’t meet the deadline.

He said three weeks after the introduction of the policy, the NOA approached the CBN for a partnership that will take the communication to the grassroots.

Abari noted that the NOA reasoned that the redesign will have a huge impact on Nigerians living in the communities, especially those living where banks do not operate and those without internet access.

According to him, “From our feedback and observation, it was observed that there were a large number of people who misconceived or have wrong perception of the New Naira Redesign Policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

He stated that commercial banks were not issuing the new Naira notes to the public as a result most people in the rural areas said they were yet to see the newly redesigned Naira notes.

He said, “People expressed concern over the non-availability of the new Naira notes in circulation which in turn affected their businesses.

“It was also observed that before the deadline, some people commenced the rejection of old Naira notes which is contrary to the Central Bank directives.”