Inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has decorated three newly promoted deputy inspectors-general of police and charged them to deliver on Police reforms.

The officers were part of the people recently promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The DIGs are DIG Ali Aji Janga in charge of the Department of Research and Planning; DIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, in charge of the Department of Training and Development, and DIG Adeleke Yinka Bode, in charge of the Department of Operations.

DIG Janga holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Maiduguri and he is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies.

DIG Inuwa, who is the immediate past assistant inspector-general of police Force Secretary, has previously served as the pioneer AIG in charge of Zone-13 Ukpo- Dunukofia in Awka, Anambra State, covering Anambra and Enugu State Police Commands, commissioner of Police in charge of Delta and Cross River States, amongst other strategic positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

DIG Bode was the immediate past assistant inspector general of police in charge of Zone 2, Lagos comprising Lagos and Ogun States.

Meanwhile, in line with his mandate to ensure professional training as a key to the manpower development of the Force, the IGP has declared open a one-day seminar to provide requisite skills for the management of electoral violence for deputy commissioners of police in charge of operations across the zonal and state police commands nationwide, and their counterparts in other security agencies.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the IGP charged the senior officers to work ardently in entrenching compliance with the police reform agenda of the president.