The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has launched the second edition of the GbajaRide community transportation initiative as part of plans to ease the movement of residents and students in Surulere, Lagos State, particularly due to the hardship occasioned by the ongoing currency swap policy and fuel scarcity.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, said at the launch of the second phase of the GbajaRide initiative at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila announced that a total of 15 medium-sized buses with a 26+1 capacity and 20 air-conditioned 18-seat buses were earmarked for the transportation scheme.

He said the two different sets of buses would commute an estimated 5,000 Surulere residents and 2,000 students on daily trips, noting that “we intend to add more buses to the service.”

The GbajaRide scheme was first launched in June 2018, when the Speaker was serving as the House Leader in the 8th Assembly. It kicked off with 30 brand new buses, 160 motorcycles, and 25 tricycles, used to empower and ease the movement of residents of Surulere.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “GbajaRide is part of the relief designed to provide transportation service for the people of Surulere at a discounted rate. We must commend the government of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the rollout plans to ease the pains Lagosians go through during this period.

“While GbajaRide will be moving residents of Surulere at a discounted rate, the transport service will move all our secondary school students, teachers and residents of age 75 and above from designated bus stops in Surulere free of charge.

“The GbajaRide transport service in partnership with Lagos State Government will key into existing rules of engagement of LAMATA on routes and operations that will meet the transportation needs of the people of Surulere.”

The Speaker said learning from the first phase, GbajaRide was now structured under a proper management service that would run the new service in partnership with the Lagos State Government and with the cooperation of members of the Lagos State Park and Garage Administrators.

Gbajabiamila noted that as the representative of his people, he had a good understanding of the current hardship and discomfort being faced by many Nigerians, including his constituents.

“The House of Representatives under my leadership has been on the side of the people, working tirelessly to rescue you from economic saboteurs seeking to derail the successes of President Buhari and the APC administration. I am glad that the judiciary also confirmed our position on the implementation of the naira redesign policy of the central bank. The good news is that relief is underway,” he added.

He said as Nigerians prepare to vote on February 25 and March 11, the development of Surulere, Lagos State, and Nigeria will be on the ballot for consideration, and that the sustenance of the transportation initiative would “be guaranteed if we choose APC in the forthcoming elections.”

“I strongly believe that residents of Surulure, irrespective of tribe or religion, will affirm and attest to all the developmental projects facilitated in Surulere 1 and 2 Federal Constituencies and beyond.

“Surulere is enjoying all these developments because our community has enjoyed the support of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from 1999 till date. It is our time to return this support and love to the man we believe will bring relief and succour to many Nigerians when elected.

“As we all go out on February 25, 2023, I urge you to vote APC in the Asiwaju for President, Rt. Hon. Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun for Senate and my humble self – Femi Gbajabiamila – for House of Representatives. While on March 11, 2023, we should vote APC to return our Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Hon. Desmond Elliot back into office,” he stated.

Gbajabiamila also urged the people of Surulere and Lagos Park and Garage committee members to cooperate with the management of the GbajaRide Transport service for ease of movement of residents and students.

“I also urge the management service and drivers of GbajaRide to make safety a top priority, and I pray that GbajaRide will be safe from accidents and our people will find joy in subscribing to GbajaRide any day any time. God bless you all,” he said.

Also at the function was the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Rep. Jimi Benson; APC Lagos State chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi; Special Adviser to Lagos Governor on Transportation, Hon Sola Giwa; SSA to the Lagos Governor on Sports, Mr. Anthony Adeyinka; MD of Lagos State Housing Development Corporation, Hon. Ayo Joseph; the Oniba of Iba, Lagos, Oba Suleiman Raji; the Onikate of Ikate-Surulere, Oba Lateef Adams; Secretary of Lagos GAC, Alhaji Mutiu Are; Member of Lagos GAC, Chief Olorunfunmi Bashorun, among other dignitaries.