In commemoration of the 2023 International Condom Day (ICD), Aids Health Foundation (AHF) has distributed 500,000 in Abuja, in its continued advocacy for safer sex to reduce and prevent the transmission of infections and unwanted pregnancy among young people.

At the event in Abuja with the theme: “Always in Fashion,” the Foundation said the objective of the event was to continue to create more awareness on the importance of using condoms.

Country Programme Director, Dr Echie Ijezie, in his address said Condom Day by AHF happens on the February 13 every year.

He said one of the main reasons was to ensure that awareness is raised about the use and importance of condoms with a view to reducing sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancy around the world.

“So, ICD is commemorated globally in the 45 countries where AHF operates. For this year, in Nigeria we are focusing a lot on creativity among the adolescents and young people. So, the International Condom Day in a nutshell is about creating awareness and demystifying any stigma or misformation about the use of condom, and ensuring that everyone understands that ‘we are always in fashion’.

“Condoms has a significant role to play in reducing the prevalence of sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies. So, it’s a message we propagate and teach, it is a message we want everyone to embrace,” Ijezie stated.

He noted that AHF has been commemorating the ICD since 200, adding that “This is the 14th years, and is one of our key events for the year.”

Also speaking, Director For Advocacy, Policy & Marketing, Africa Bureau at AHF, Oluwakemi Gbadamosi, said AHF started ICD in 2009. She said the programme is a light-hearted and innovative way of promoting safer sex awareness as well as the importance of condoms in preventing HIV, STIs and unplanned pregnancy.

“It is strategically position on the 13th of February, a day before Valentine Day, because we know that around valentine day, there’s a lot of conversation, expression of love in different forms that will also include sexually and through intimacy as well. So, AHF decided to put ICD a day before Valentine to say, regardless of how much you choose to express yourself with your loved ones and partner, it is important to remember that the act of protecting yourself is also an expression of love,” Gbadamosi stated.

She said the use of condom is also symbol of love, adding that “When you use condom, you protect yourself and loved ones from infections. Condoms remains very critical and is the only preventing tool to prevent STIs and unplanned pregnancies.”