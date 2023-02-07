The Kaduna State Government has appealed for caution and vigilance by all citizens, amid the prevailing situation arising from the currency swap policy challenges.

This is as the State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, assured that legal means were being vigorously explored alongside other State governments, towards relieving the present sufferings of the masses.

The State government said it was aware that certain individuals and groups have made plans to organise massive protests, capitalising on the acute shortage of cash and attendant hardships faced by citizens.

A statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday, reminded citizens that care must be taken not to play into the plans of devious elements seeking to create crisis in this crucial period, adding that citizens were thus advised to ignore the calls for massive protests in the interest of public security.

“The Government expresses its sincerest empathy over the tight situation, and urges for calm and restraint as efforts continue to be made towards easing the difficulties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Along these lines, Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Kaduna State Markets Traders Association, to reiterate appeals for patience and calm.

“The Governor assured the meeting that legal means were being vigorously explored in tandem with other state governments, towards relieving the present sufferings. He disclosed that the outcomes of these processes were expected imminently,” the Commissioner said.

With the Governor El-Rufa’i at the meeting were the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Uba Sani, the Administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, Hafiz Bayero, and Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement added that the Security Operations Room remains open to receive reports of incidents, suspicious activities or disturbances, on the phone lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999.