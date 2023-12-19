Seun Osewa, the founder of the popular micro-blogging platform Nairaland.com, has shed light on the recent downtime experienced by the site, attributing it to the actions taken by the server host following an abuse report.

Concerns arose among users on Monday night as they found themselves unable to access the platform, prompting worries about potential hacking incidents.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the server was facing technical issues, showing error messages that hinted at server problems, a situation Osewa acknowledged as a consequence for overlooking an abuse report previously sent.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Osewa clarified the sequence of events, indicating that although the reported offensive content had been promptly removed, the server’s user interface was experiencing delays in restoring functionality.

Osewa tweeted, “Nairaland’s server was taken down because I overlooked an abuse report that was originally sent on the 14th. After the takedown, I removed the offensive content.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained, “The UI for bringing back the server didn’t work, so it took hours to get support on how to get that done. Minutes after the forum was brought back, they took the server down again with no warning.”

Regarding the potential cause for the second takedown, Osewa speculated, “I’m guessing that the content I removed was still cached on Cloudflare servers, so they could still see it. I have cleared the caches now, but they are not communicating. I hope they will communicate tomorrow.”

He added that the process for reinstating the server might take up to 48 hours, as conveyed by the technical support team, mentioning, “The technical support team has informed me that only the abuse team has the power to reinstate our server, that their review could take up to 48 hours, and that nothing can be done to speed up the process.”

Amidst the situation, Nairaland users have shown support, suggesting ways to expedite the resolution of the issue. Some have urged Osewa to enhance Nairaland into a comprehensive social media platform to prevent potential future occurrences.

As the founder awaits resolution from the server host’s abuse team, the platform’s users remain hopeful for a swift resolution to the downtime issue.