Candidates from different parts of the country who sat for computer-based test for the nineth regular intake of the Police Academy in Wudil local government area of Kano State have found their names missing from the school’s list.

Before they left their states for the examinations, the applicants claimed that they were cleared by the police commands in their states to proceed to Wudil for the final selection.

The applicants who run into hundreds told LEADERSHIP Friday in Wudil yesterday that they were shocked when the school authorities declared that their names were not in their database for the last lap of the test.

Some of the applicants interviewed said they had been stranded in the town as the physical and medical test had commenced without their involvement.

According to them, the selection began on November 7, 2022, with some of them arriving in the school ahead of time.

One of them said even the candidates who met the 60 per cent benchmark and were expected to proceed for medical and physical tests were left out and accused the school authorities of favouring the children of the rich and other notable Nigerians.

The candidates from the southern and northern parts of the country respectively, told LEADERSHIP Friday on condition of anonymity that the exercise will end November 15, 2022.

One of them said, “I sat for the CBT and got more than 60 marks but was not allowed to go for either the medical or physical test.” He lamented that some applicants who scored 50 marks in the CBT were allowed to go for the medical and physical tests as well as the board interview, adding that “it showed that something is wrong somewhere,” he said.

Another set of candidates said they paid N5,000 for the form and were shortlisted from their respective states. It was gathered that of the over 10,000 candidates expected for the test, many of them did not show up for the CBT.

The management of Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano had announced the CBT for candidates who attended the Nineth Regular Intake Automated Credential/Physical Screening Exercise, which took place in the 36 State Police Command Headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

One of the officials of the Academy told LEADERSHIP Friday that the candidates were free to lodge their complaints before the authorities and should refrain from spreading rumour on what they were not competent to speak on.

He said, “Those who have genuine complaints should come forward and lodge them so that solutions can be found rather than speculating on what is not there.”

According to him, those who are yet to sight their names are currently being attended to by the authorities.

Efforts to speak with the commandant of the Academy to respond to some of the issues raised by the candidates proved abortive as AIG Ahmed Abdurrahman was said to be busy at the ICT Centre at the time of filing in this report.