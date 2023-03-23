The National Association of Nigerian Students in Europe (NANSE) has joined the people of Zamfara State and other well-wishers in congratulating th State’ governor-elect, Dr. Dauda Lawal-Dare.

The Association advised the governor-elect to make marked departure from the torturous neglect of the students by the outgoing administration of Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

This was contained in a statement by NANSE president, Muhammad Bashiru Saidu, made available to journalists on Wednesday.

“The Nigerian Students in Europe congratulate Dr. Dauda Lawal-Dare on his victory as governor-elect of Zamfara state.

“Your victory is deserving given your record of achievements in human capital development, and we are sure that the people of the state will not regret voting for you as their new leader.

“We urge you to have a departure from the torturous path the Zamfara State students in Europe are suffering in the administration of Governor Bello Muhammad. Because they have been neglected, the portal of most of them have been closed by their various institutions. Their accommodation fees have not been settled thereby subjecting them to virtually sleeping on the streets,” the statement reads.

NANSE called on Dr. Lawal-Dare to priorise the welfare of especially students in Europe.

“We urge you to develop a general blueprint for students’ welfare in a manner that is unprecedented in the history of Zamfara. As a educated leader and father, you know the value of studying abroad as well as what it looks like for children to be subjected to inhuman treatment by a government put in place by the parents of these students,” he said adding that “the plight of Zamfara students in Europe is better imagined than seen.”

NANSE also advised Governor Matawalle to, as a matter of urgency, solve the problem of tuition fees for students of Zamfara origin in Europe.

“We also advise Governor Muhammad to resolve the issue of tuition and other fees before he hands over power in May, for the students to be able to concentrate on their studies.”