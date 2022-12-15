The President of the National Association of Students in Europe (NANSE), Bashiru Sa’idu Muhammad, has commended Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, for settling outstanding bursary, including tuition fees, accommodation and other fees for students of Zamfara origin studying in Europe.

NANSE president also appealed to all Nigerian governors to always ensure that their students in Europe were not subjected to undue hardship through delayed payment of their tuition and other fees.

“I am particularly happy that Governor Bello Muhammed Matawalle has cleared the tuition and other fees for the Zamfara State students who are studying in Europe.

“This is worthy of commendation and the students are now well positioned to concentrate on their studies since the distraction no longer exist.

“Governor Muhammed has also promised to ensure that students’ bursaries are paid in good time to avoid subjecting them to unnecessary hardship and embarrassment.

“I call on other state governments to take a cue from Zamfara governor and pay up all outstanding fees to enable the students in Europe concentrate and read. They should also avoid subjecting their students to undue hardships by ensuring prompt payment of their bursary,” Muhammad said.

He also appealed to the students to make good use of the opportunity and be prudent in their spendings.