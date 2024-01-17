Serie A giants Napoli have announced the loan signing of Ivorian midfielder Hamed Traore from Bournemouth, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The struggling champions, currently sitting eighth in the table, confirmed the deal in a statement on Wednesday. Italian media reports suggest the purchase option is set at €25 million ($27 million).

Traore returns to Italian football after a brief stint with Sassuolo last season, where he was eventually sold to Bournemouth in the Premier League. However, he found opportunities limited at the English club.

The 23-year-old is a promising talent with nine caps for Ivory Coast, but unfortunately missed the recent Africa Cup of Nations due to a bout of malaria late last year.

Napoli hope Traore’s arrival will add depth and creativity to their midfield, as they aim to climb the table and challenge for the title in the second half of the season.

This loan deal could prove crucial for both parties. Traore has the chance to revive his career at a high-profile club, while Napoli can assess his potential before committing to a permanent transfer.

All eyes will be on Traore to see if he can adapt quickly and make a positive impact for Napoli in the competitive Serie A landscape.