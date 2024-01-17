Favourites Morocco got their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign off to a 3-0 thrashing of 10-man Tanzania in Group F at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday.

Captain Romain Saiss scored a rare goal to put the World Cup semi-finalists ahead at halftime with Azzedine Ounahi and Youssef En-Nesyri adding two more in the space of three in second-half to underlined their status as pre-tournament favourite and title credentials.

Morocco took the lead when Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Salum Manula saved a free-kick and it fell in front of Romain Sass, who fired into the net.

Morocco continued to dominate against the underdogs and had the better of the chances as Tanzania could only manage just two shots but failed to hit the target.

The challenge got even more daunting for Tanzania when Novatus Miroshi was sent off for a second yellow card after 70 minutes. Morocco were able to capitalise on the man advantage when Azzedine Ounahi fired in a second and Youssef En-Nesyri then rolled in a third which was initially disallowed but then given after a VAR review.

Ounahi was a bright one throughout the 90 minutes for Morocco. He pitched in with shots, tackles and neat, key passes, and his goal was a well-deserved reward for his efforts throughout the game.

Morocco will hope to build on their excellent start when they take on DR Congo on Sunday, while Tanzania will attempt to bounce back when they meet Zambia that same day.