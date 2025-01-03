A convicted socialite and arrowhead of an International Human Trafficking network operating across the Middle Eastern countries with an operational base in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uadiale Christiana Jacob, a.k.a Christy Gold, who had been on the wanted list of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has been arrested.

Christy Gold, who had been declared wanted since the past five years, was arrested and handed over to NAPTIP by officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on duty at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, on arrival from Dubai for New Year celebration.

Her accomplices including one Michael Nduka, Osas Wiseman, Vivian, and a certain Prophet John in Lagos, who worked for her as field officers and assisted in the recruitment and subsequent transfer of victims to Christy Gold, were still on the run, according to a NAPTIP statement.

Recall that on March 18, 2020, Lagos Airport Command of NIS had shared intelligence with NAPTIP Joint Border Task Force/Benin Satellite Office on the illegal trade of the suspect now in custody.

Uadiale Jacob, popularly known as Christy Gold, is allegedly a senior member of an organised human trafficking syndicate notorious for the recruitment, trafficking and sexually exploiting of underage Nigerian girls in Dubai, UAE.

Following the agency’s investigation into the alleged offences to establish culpability, Christiana Uadiale Jacob was first arrested by NAPTIP in Ikpoba Hill area, Benin City, Edo State, on October 13, 2020, for her involvement in the trafficking of aged Nigerian girls to Dubai for forced prostitution.

She was charged to the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, on November 25, 2020, where she was granted bail.

While on bail, Uadiale violated the terms of the bail and absconded to Dubai. After failing severally to appear before the court, a bench warrant was, therefore, issued by the trial judge on the November 3, 2021, for her arrest.

“To get Christiana Uadiale Jacob to face justice for her crimes, NAPTIP sought the assistance and collaboration of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, National Central Bureau (NCB), INTERPOL Nigeria, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the United Arab Emirates Police for her arrest and extraction to Nigeria.

“Even while she tried to evade justice, NAPTIP did not relent and as a result of our diligent prosecution of the case, Christiana Uadiale Jacob was convicted for human trafficking in absentia by Honourable Justice F . A Olubanjo of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State on the 21st of March 2024 with sentencing being awaited whenever she is rearrested and brought before the Honourable Court,” NAPTIP spokesman, Vincent Adekoya, said in the statement on Friday.

Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Immigration Service for apprehending Uadiale Jacob, saying that it was a commendable demonstration of inter-agency collaboration.

“The convict that has been arrested and convicted will surely be taken to the Court to face the sentence by the Law.

“This is a clear message to other members of this international criminal gang who are still on the run: They can only hide for a while; they can never hide forever. We have already activated all necessary security and intelligence apparatus, and our partners around the World are on the lookout for these elements. Very soon, the net will catch them.

“I am happy it was a sad end for human traffickers in the country in 2024 and we promise them a hell in 2025.

“We are more determined and will be more decisive this year to fish them out and ensure the protection of Nigerians from trafficking, exploitation, and violence against persons,” the DG stated.