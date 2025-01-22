The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raided a suspected baby factory located inside one of the sprawling estates in the Ushafa area of Abuja, rescuing nine (9) pregnant girls.

NAPTIP said the victims were locked up in a rented apartment inside the estate by a yet-to-be-identified suspected trafficking agent after recruiting them through an online platform.

Spokesman of NAPTIP, Vincent Adekoga said in a statement on Wednesday, that the raid on the facility by its operatives followed a tip-off by a concerned citizen who noticed the unusual situation and movement around the area.

Meanwhile, a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting at Gudu, presided over by Justice Adebiyi Osolo, has sentenced a prominent Church founder and Bishop of a popular congregation in Abuja, Bishop Kenneth Duke to 20 years imprisonment without an option of fine, for rape.

The 52-year-old convict who hailed from Cross-River State was dragged to Court by NAPTIP for raping a 12-year-old girl (Name withheld), the daughter of his church member who was entrusted under the care of his family.

In case no: CR/702/2023 Federal Republic of Nigeria Vs Bishop Kenneth Duke, the convict was arraigned before Court 16 on 02/11/2023 on a two-count charge bordering on rape and intentionally causing emotional and psychological abuse on the victim.

The charge stated that the convict who lives behind Dantata Construction Company, Dakwa, Abuja, on 6th March 2023, has carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent thereby committing an offence punishable under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

Investigation revealed that the victim, an indigene of Ondo State was living in Lagos before she was brought to Abuja to live with her mother.

Speaking on the conviction, Director- of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello lauded the Judiciary for the landmark judgment, saying that it will serve as deterrent to others.

“I want to sincerely thank the Judiciary for this judgment. It will certainly serve as a deterrent to other people. Like, I warned a few weeks ago, NAPTIP will not spare anyone found to have violated any of the laws irrespective of status, either on human trafficking or violence against persons.

“Rape is a serious crime with everlasting psychological effect and lasting trauma on the victim. We must all rise to say no to this heinous crime and ensure the protection of our Children,” she said.

Wondering how a 52 years old man would sexually violate a 12-year-old girl, Bello stated that “It is painful and it is criminal. I am relieved that the Judiciary has served the convict the commensurable dose of punishment for his action. This is a warning to others”.