The Director General Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Major General James Nyam (Rtd), has reaffirmed commitment of the centre to deepen research to provide solutions for national security challenges.

Maj.-Gen. Nyam (Rtd) stated this at a press briefing heralding the 10th anniversary celebration of the centre on Monday.

According to Nyam, the centre has in the past ten years, recorded notable accomplishments including extensive researches and publications of authoritative works on terrorism, insurgency, the Niger Delta agitation, religious and ethnic tensions in Nigeria and on defence and national security matters.

He said the Centre also holds weekly subject expert sessions, where Senior Research Fellows, Research Fellows and Consultants analyse global events, drawing inferences for Nigeria and making insightful recommendations for policy development on critical issues bedevilling the nation.

He noted that gleaning from the past ten years and looking to the future however, the next ten years hold immense promise for the centre.

Nyam further explained that NARC was established to provide thorough research and intellectual interrogations as well as proffer solutions to the defence and security challenges confronting Nigeria.

“The NARC is committed to deepening its research portfolios to continue to proffer solutions to national security challenges, leveraging academic networking opportunities and expanding the reach of the Centre.

“We will continue to forge strategic partnerships worldwide to enhance research, development and capacity building initiatives, which will continue to impact national growth and development,” he said.

He added that the Centre’s role in supporting evidence-based policy formulation for the Nigerian military as well as the nation will continue to grow.