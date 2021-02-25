By Chinelo Chikelu |

National Association of Seadogs NAS (Pyrates Confraternity) Sahara Deck has called for a secured and trusted financial administrative system in the country.

The association made the call to government, finance institutions and agencies to address the increasing electronic financial fraud in the country on its commemoration of the World Day for Social Justice. In an increasingly digitalized economy, it demanded for a trusted and secure administrative system from financial institutions for the benefit of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation 2018 report, and the Columbia Institute for Tele-information 2019 report, stated that over N15 billion and N190 billion were lost in year 2018 and 2019 respectively, in bank and telecommunications-related fraud.

Being victims of financial fraud, the association said, is hard on diligent and decent Nigerians already beset by the exacerbating economic impacts of COVID-19, poor access to public healthcare, unemployment, insecurity and ethnic discord rife across the nation.

In a polity where access to social justice has proven a herculean task, and plagued by delay in justice or an absolute lack of it, NAS urged federal government and the FCT to take the lead in curtailing electronic financial fraud through the sensitization of the citizens on the advantages and disadvantages of migrating to a digital economy, owing to COVID-19 radical transformation of human relations and transactional activities to remote and digital spaces.

NAS further called out the collaboration of bank personnel with fraudsters in the defrauding of hapless Nigerians, referencing a Punch media report of August 2019 which highlighted how frauds were smoothly perpetrated without the victims being notified or warned of unauthorized access to their accounts.

‘‘Nigerians yearn for swift justice dispensation and the enthronement of due process in every aspect of our economy. The onus is on banks and financial institutions to properly vet the individuals they hire.

‘‘On our part, we will continue to act as a watchdog over government policies and use our Legal Aid and Citizens Rights Initiative LACRI, to assist victims of social injustice in our quest to promote access to justice,’’ averred NAS Sahara Deck Capoon, Victor Ofili.

The United Nation’s World Day for Social Justice is celebrated annually on February 20.