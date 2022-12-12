National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has embarked on renovation and provision of infrastructure in the School For The Deaf Children in Kaduna State.

The association has also paid school fees totalling N1.154 million for 83 students that were unable to afford the fees.

The Capoon of NAS, Pyrates Confraternity, Kaduna chapter, Dr Obinna Okpara disclosed this at the presentation of cheque to offset school fees for those unable to pay and the commissioning of the renovated classroom blocks.

He said that the gesture was aimed at providing quality education to the less privileged.

Okpara said it was part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of NAS to its host community, adding that there are many other impactful projects embarked upon by the association for the people.

He said, “Aurora Flotila Deck identified: a school for disabled, Demonstration School for the Deaf children in Kawo community, Kaduna North and the following were discovered as their limitations:

“Crack classrooms, power supply, lack of funds in running the school based on children owing schools fees.

“With the goal of NAS in celebrating the 70th anniversary, we took up one of the SDG 4- Quality Education. We decided to renovate the blocks of classrooms, buy new sets of four solar batteries, 220 arms, and pay all outstanding fees owned by 83 students to ensure and enable the children get quality education.”

He said, “The school’s alternative power source (Solar system) was down, consequently, they pay as much as N60,000 monthly hence to give them relieve, we had to revive the solar system whose component part have all gone bad. We bought brand new batteries and wire of N1.065 million.

“Structural defaults in the nursery section, JSS, library and laboratory blocks which poses danger to innocent children should it collapse (For they are close to being collapsed) we equally intervened by renovating & painting all such blocks at the cost of Seven Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (N720K). The deck also took care of school fees indebtedness which is about N1.154 million for 83 students.”

The occasion was attended by the former deputy governor of Kaduna State, Aishatu Pamela Sadauki, Mrs Rosaline Ede and Mrs Josephine Mohammed, who are Board of Trustees (BoT) members of the school as well as the principal, Mrs Victoria Adesina.