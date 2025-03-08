By 2027, voters in Nasarawa State will be angling to elect a governor who will take over from Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, who is serving his second and final term of office. Already, subtle permutations are ongoing, but one man who stands tall in the scheme of things is Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, whose HEART Agenda is changing hearts and minds.

Recently, I met with a friend who doesn’t believe Senator Wadada is Nasarawa’s best bet come 2027. When we started discussing the future of the state beyond Governor Abdullahi Sule’s tenure, I told him that among all the aspirants who have shown their faces so far, Senator Wadada is the best bet for the governorship of Nasarawa State.

Senator Wadada’s background, passion for helping the youth and the vulnerable, and commitment to the development of Nasarawa State, particularly when he was at the House of Representatives and even now at the Senate, stand him tall. Importantly, his HEART Agenda makes him a real contender without a match.

The HEART Agenda focuses on key sectors that are crucial for Nasarawa State’s growth. It is a vision for Nasarawa State that Wadada set for himself to achieve within his first tenure if he eventually wins the election since it is a comprehensive development plan.

The Agenda is an initiative designed to propel Nasarawa State towards socio-economic and political advancement, focusing on addressing key areas that have hindered the state’s progress in the past. It is instructive to note that this agenda is structured around five core pillars of human capital development, energy and mineral resources, agriculture and green economy, Security, rural and urban development, and trade, investment, and industry, all geared towards creating a foundation for sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity across the state.

The Human Capital Development component involves investing in education, healthcare, and skills training to enhance productivity and competitiveness. It believes that for any society to progress and meet the challenges of development, it must encourage competition.

Second to Human Capital Development is the Energy and Mineral Resources sector. Undoubtedly, Nasarawa State is blessed with rich mineral resources; the HEART Agenda, therefore, seeks to harness these resources effectively and ensure that they contribute significantly to the state’s economic development. Senator Wadada believes that by exploring renewable energy sources, Nasarawa state will be able to meet the citizens’ power needs.

The next priority in the HEART Agenda is agriculture and the Green Economy. This agenda aims to modernize agricultural practices, promote green economy initiatives, and support farmers with necessary inputs and infrastructure. This will increase food production, create sustainable jobs for our teeming youth, and arrest the urban-rural drift.

Closely followed by Agriculture and green economy is Rural and Urban Development which focuses on strategies to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas by improving infrastructure, such as roads, water supply, and housing. This will enhance the quality of life for residents and encourage balanced development.

The fifth pillar focuses on fostering a conducive business environment. Trade, investment, and industry must be prioritized for any state to witness rapid growth. Senator Wadada hopes to attract both local and foreign investments. This will stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and diversify the state’s economy.

However, being a thoroughbred politician desirous of results, Senator Wadada has crafted an Implementation strategy that will drive the process of these five points agenda. Hence, the success of the HEART Agenda depends on effective implementation and collaboration with stakeholders.

Senator Wadada’s commitment to transparency and accountability is crucial in ensuring that resources are utilised efficiently. His past record of delivering people-oriented projects and advocating for good governance suggests he is well-equipped to lead this initiative. With Senator Wadada in the driver’s seat, the potential impact of the HEART Agenda on the people of the state is significant as it would transform Nasarawa State into a model of sustainable development where economic growth is accompanied by social equity.

As enumerated above, the HEART Agenda will address the root causes of our underdevelopment and offer a promising path towards a prosperous future for Nasarawa state citizens. Of course, some challenges like bureaucratic inefficiencies, corruption, and limited resources are envisaged. However, given Senator Wadada’s pedigree, all these challenges are surmountable. There will be opportunities for innovation collaboration and engagement with civil society, the private sector, and international partners.

The HEART Agenda clearly represents a bold vision for Nasarawa State’s future. It focuses on critical sectors and promotes inclusive development, all of which have the potential to transform the state into a beacon of prosperity and resilience.

As Nasarawa State moves towards the 2027 elections, the HEART Agenda stands as a testament to Senator Wadada’s commitment to the welfare of his people and his determination to lead the state towards a brighter future.