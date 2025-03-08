The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), has donated Ramadan relief materials to police officers in order to ease their fasting period.

The PCRC donations was flagged off by the minister of police affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam at the Force headquarters mosque in Abuja on Friday.

The minister called for reflection and peace during this period of fasting and urged beneficiaries to keep praying for security in Nigeria.

The Police Community Relations Committee also called for support for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force through provision of food and other items during the Ramadan.

National chairman of PCRC, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim-Olaniyan said personnel of the force were the most selfless civil servants in the country, committed to work without having time to rest for others live a secured lives.

According to him, “They don’t have time to rejoice with their family at their own time, so we need to show love to them during periods like this.

We are calling on other organisations like us to show support to officers of the Nigerian Police by identifying and providing for the.”

He said the distribution of the food items to personnel of the Force was part of routine activities of the PCRC leadership to identify with Muslims during Ramadan and Christians during Christmas.

He said PCRC had distributed food items to about 2,000 serving police officers across the country since the commencement of the 2025 Ramadan.

He said the distribution was part of efforts by the PCRC to support the good work the inspector general of police to improve the welfare of police personnel in the country.

He called on the public to use the period of Ramadan to embrace peace, see security agents and themselves as partners in progress.