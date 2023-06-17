Nasarawa Assembly Feud: Ogazi Losses Deputy, 2 Others To Abdullahi

The rank of the Daniel Ogah Ogazi-led Nasarawa State House of Assembly has depleted as three members from the camp crossover to Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi’s camp.

Ogazi’s deputy, Mohammed Oyanki and two other staunch members of the group, swore allegiance to work with Abdullahi “in the interest of peace and unity of the state.”

Oyanki, who is representing Doma-North constituency, was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 25-year-old emerged the deputy to Ogazi following the leadership crisis that polarised the Assembly into two fractions.

He has however joined the Abdullahi group in a dramatic twist, which has place the camp in the majority by 14-10.

The Assembly is made up of 24 members.