Olemgbe Emerges Speaker of 10th Imo Assembly

A first term lawmaker representing Ihitte/Ugboma state constituency, Hon Chike Olemgbe, has been elected speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.

40 year old Olemgbe, is immediate past Transition Committee Chairman of the Ihitte/ Uboma local government area was nominated and elected unopposed.

Member for Ideato South constituency, Vitalis Azodo, made the nomination for Olemgbe to be elected speaker while Ugochukwu Obodo, representing Owerri Municipal constituency seconded the motion.

The clerk of the House, Barr. Chinelo Emeghara, swore in Olemgbe after no further nomination was made.

Meanwhile, the immediate past deputy speaker of the Assembly, Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), was returned unopposed as the new deputy speaker and sworn in accordingly.

In his acceptance brief speech, the speaker Olemgbe promised to run a effective assembly even as he promised to work in synergy with the executive arm to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Imo.