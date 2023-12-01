The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Friday, elected Mr. Danladi Jatau, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker as its new Speaker.

The lawmakers also elected Mr. Mohammed Oyanki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Doma North as Deputy Speaker.

The motion to elect Jatau representing Kokona West was moved by Mr. Suleiman Azara (APC, Awe South) constituency.

The motion was seconded by Mr. Larry Ven Bawa, (APC, Akwanga North) during the House proceeding.

In the absence of any contrary motion, the acting Clerk of House, Mr. Ibrahim Musa went ahead to declare Mr. Jatau the substantive Speaker.

In similar vein, Mr Solomon Akwashiki nominated Mr. Oyanki for the position of the Deputy Speaker, a motion which was seconded by Mrs Hajara Danyaro Ibrahim (APC, Nasarawa Central).

The two lawmakers were thereafter sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Mr Musa.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported authoritatively that the duo of Jatau and Oyanki have been pencilled down for the positions of Speaker and Deputy respectively.

The emergence of the new leadership followed the vacuum created by the sack of the former speaker, Mr Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi by the Court of Appeal recently.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, November 28, declared Sa’ad Abdullahi Ibrahim of the PDP as the rightful winner of the March 18 2023 election for the Umaisha/Ugya state constituency.

With the judgement, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Abel Yakubu Bala (PDP, Nasarawa Eggon West), stepped in on acting capacity.

Speaking shortly after he had taken the oath of office, Speaker Jatau expressed appreciation to his colleagues for finding him worthy to lead them.

He promised to use his wealth of experience to unite the members irrespective of political leanings for the progress and development of the state.

He also promised to work towards sustaining the synergy between the legislative, judicial and executive arms for the benefit of the state and its people.