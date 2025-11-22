Chairman Toto local government area of Nasarawa State, Ahmed Baba Yahaya, has warned that his administration would no longer tolerate the influx of herders into the council.

He said the activities of such elements had resulted in the breach of peace, and vowed to halt migration to the council.

Advertisement

The council boss urged indigenous herders to be vigilant and report any incident to the authorities.

He gave the directive during a special meeting with Ardos and village heads at the instance of the Ohimege of Opanda and president Toto Traditional Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi at his palace in Opanda.

Mr. Yahaya also warned herders against encroaching on farms to destroy crops under the guise of grazing.

Advertisement

According to him, any herder caught in the act would be forced to compensate the affected farmers for the destruction while also be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said the council had got it is share of conflicts arising from such scenarios in the past, stressing that it was taking decisive steps to avert reoccurrence.

The chairman charged the Ardos and Wakilis to cooperate with their village heads to flush out criminals elements among them.

In his intervention during the meeting, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi commended the chairman for stemming the tide of violent conflicts across the council through his prompt responses.

The Ohimege called for peaceful coexistence among all groups in the council.

He particularly called on indigenous herdsmen to cooperate with the council leadership in its bid to put an end to the recurring conflicts over trespass into farmlands.

Meanwhile, the state police command has denied the abduction of pupils of St. Peter’s Academy, Rukubi, in Doma local government area of the state by gunmen.

The command in a statement by its spokesman SP Ramhan Nansel described the media reports to the effect as malicious and untrue.

Some online outlets earlier reported that bandits had stormed the facility during school hours yesterday morning and made away with pupils.