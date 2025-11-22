A Coalition of 2027 governorship aspirants from Benue State has called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to immediately retract his public “denial” of genocide against people of the state.

Alia at a forum organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed claims of religious genocide in Benue state.

But addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, aspirants from Alia’s Kunav lineage of Vandeikya local government—Godwin Ityoachimin (APC), Joseph Waya (APGA), Prof. Terhemba Shija (ADC), Prof. Paul Angya (ADC), Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (PDP) and Hon. Dominic Ucha (PDP) said the governor’s comments did not represent the reality on ground.

They, therefore, demanded a public apology from the governor to the victims, survivors, displaced families and faith communities whose experiences were dismissed by his statement.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the aspirants, Prof. Paul Angya faulted Alia’s comments, saying they did not only contradict years of documented evidence but posed serious policy implications for security, humanitarian response and the constitutional protection of the people.

“As leaders aspiring to govern Benue in 2027—representing diverse political platforms—we find this statement deeply troubling, not only because it contradicts years of documented evidence, but because it has serious policy implications for security, humanitarian response, and the constitutional protection of our people.

“The governor’s statement contradicts established security records—Benue state has, for nearly two decades, been subjected to a clear pattern of organised and escalating violence. This pattern is reflected in: sustained attacks across more than 14 Local Government Areas.

“Systematic targeting of farming communities, predominantly Christian. Mass displacement of populations into protracted IDP camps. The occupation of ancestral lands after military-style raids.

“Documented statements of intent by leaders of armed groups, including the 2018–2019 declarations by Miyetti Allah justifying attacks as retaliation for the enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law,” he said.

Angya recalled some of the painful incidents of the violent attacks on the people which include; the 2018 killing of Rev. Fr. Joseph Gor and Rev. Fr. Felix Tyolaha, together with parishioners, during morning Mass—an event that elicited worldwide condemnation.

“The 2025 Yelewata massacre, where over 200 civilians were brutally killed—an incident acknowledged by international bodies, humanitarian groups, and even referenced by the Holy See.

“Numerous attacks earlier this year:

7 killed in Anwule (Ohimini), 3 January 2025,7 murdered in Jato-Aka, 19 March 2025, 2 killed and 18 homes burnt in Anwase, 4 April 2025, 23 killed in coordinated attacks across four LGAs, 13 June 2025.

“The attack on Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongo and the abduction of three parishioners, 24 May 2025. The killing of ASP Danzulu and 12 security personnel in Katsina-Ala.

These incidents, among many others, meet the policy definitions used by the UN Office on Genocide Prevention, the African Union, and the ECOWAS Conflict Early Warning Mechanism for assessing mass atrocities.”

According to the governorship hopefuls, Alia’s public denial among others undermines security response, weakens federal and international support, access to international humanitarian assistance, funding for post-conflict reconstruction and early-warning mechanisms and protection programmes.

“We draw attention to the unequivocal statement by the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty Prof. James Ayatse, who described the attacks as “a well-planned genocidal and systematic land-grabbing action.”

He made this declaration directly before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the Yelewata massacre.

“When traditional authority, eyewitness accounts, humanitarian records, and security data all align, a denial by the state’s chief executive stands on very weak ground.

“We do not speak to score political points. We speak because leadership demands truth.

We speak because protecting citizens is the foremost constitutional obligation of government. And we speak because misrepresentation of atrocities directly affects policy choices, humanitarian access, and long-term peacebuilding.

“We formally demand immediate engagement with national and international partners to address displacement, rebuild destroyed communities, and restore occupied lands.

“As aspirants united across political lines, our message is simple:

Benue needs truthful, responsible, and courageous leadership capable of confronting the realities of security threats,” the coalition added.