Advertisement

The Nasarawa State government has sent a bill to the State House of Assembly to amend local government law.

The document was titled, “A Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-enact the Establishment, Structure, Composition, Finance and Function of Local Government System in Nasarawa State, 2024 and Other Matters Connected to it.“According to the speaker, Mr Danladi Jatau is taking a step toward restructuring the local government system to conform to the Supreme Court‘s ruling and grant financial autonomy to the third tier of government.

Mr. Jatau stated this after the House leader, Mr. Suleiman Yakubu Azara, read the bill‘s title for the first reading, which the Minority Leader, Hon Luka Iliya Zhekaba, seconded.

Addressing the Assembly press crew shortly after the day‘s sitting, Mr Jonah Ali Dizaho, the House Committee on Information chairman, said the state government wants to restructure the local government laws in tandem with reality.

“The amendment of the LG law will, among other things, abolish the existing joint accounts as well as abolish the State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs,“ he said.

Our correspondent reports that the bill has been slated for a second reading on October 16th, 2024, during which time all the essentials and areas of the amendment are expected to be rolled out and made known.