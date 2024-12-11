Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has assured that his administration will pay N7,500 as December salaries in line with the approved new minimum wage.

This is despite the ongoing strike by workers in the state leading to shutting down of all government offices across the state.

The governor made the promise during the inauguration of the remodelled office of the deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, in Lafia.

Governor Sule said his administration is committed to improving the living standard of the people of the state, including workers.

He said this informed the decision of his administration to give the welfare of civil servants in both state and local government employment priority.

The governor urged the striking workers to reconsider their positions and return to their duty posts as N70, 500 naira approved minimum wage will commence this month, even as he promised that his administration will continue to pay salary as at when due.

LEADERSHIP recalls that civil servants in the state had commenced an indefinite strike over the alleged failure by the state government to implement the N70,000 national minimum wage signed into law by the federal government.

The workers who mobilised in large groups and led by labour union leaders, shut all ministries, departments, and agencies in the state to press their demands.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Ismaila Okoh accused the government of failing to make a formal commitment to implementing the minimum wage, despite numerous negotiations.

“All offices will remain shut until the state government reconsiders its stance and begins payment of the N70,000 Naira minimum wage,” Okoh had declared.