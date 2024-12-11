The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has disclosed that it uncovered at least 34 illegal refineries and 17 pipeline connections across the Niger Delta region in one week.

The company stated in a video documentary posted on its official YouTube channel on Tuesday, that the illegal activities were busted under its ‘War On Crude Oil Theft’ operations between November 30 and December 6 as part of its commitment to ending crude oil theft in Nigeria.

“This was achieved by the joint efforts of NNPCL command and control Centres, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, OANDO PLC, New Guard Security and Consultancy Limited, and government security agencies,” the broadcast said.

NNPC also noted that it recorded a total of 94 oil theft incidents in parts of Bayelsa, Rivers and Abia States.

“In a series of coordinated operations, illegal pipelines were discovered and dismantled at key hotspots – Ogboingbiri, Ejehinkiri, Alabelema in Bayelsa state.

“And Okrika 7 in Rivers state witnessed swift action as security forces uncovered illicit setup used by perpetrators to exploit Nigeria’s resources.

“Repairs were carried out promptly restoring the pipelines to full functionality and fortifying the nation’s hydrocarbon infrastructure.”

The video broadcast added that, “The crackdown didn’t stop there. Illegal refineries met their end in Ebocha, umuajuloke community, Okrika 7, and Kumkum in Rivers State, as well as Ukwa, Uzuaku, Oza West, Odogwa, Obuzor, Oandu in Abia State and Bizeni in Bayelsa state.”

According to the NNPC, a massive illegal storage site was uncovered in Okrika 7 of River State where officials found crude oil stored in sacks ready for the black market.

Illegal crude oil storage was also reportedly discovered in Igi 3, Ibudiya 1, Eborcha, and Ukua.

“The destruction of these sites serve as a stern warning – no haven exists for crude oil theft in Nigeria,” the company noted.

Wooden fiber boats carrying stolen crude oil were also seized and destroyed on waterways at Igi 4 and Okoloma in River State, and Ukwua in Abia State, the corporation noted.

The NNPCL disclosed that a total of 19 suspects were apprehended and handed over to government security agencies for investigation.

Highlighting the locations of recoveries in the Niger Delta region, the NNPC noted that “the week’s incidents paned key corridors, 39 in the Central Corridor, 41 in the Eastern Corridor, four in the Western Corridor, and 10 in deep blue water.”