The executive vice chairman/chief executive officer, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has assured the House of Representatives Committee on NASENI that the Agency’s branded commercial products that have been unveiled are market ready and SON certified.

Halilu disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja when the House Committee on NASENI paid an oversight visit to the Agency’s Headquarters to inspect its products and projects towards robust research in technological advancement in Defense/Security Sector, Agricultural Sector, Infrastructural Sector and others.

Amongst the recently unveiled NASENI products included NASENI Laptop, Android Smartphone, Lithium Battery, LED Solar Street Light, Solar Irrigation System, Electric Bicycle, Electric Keke (passenger and Cargo types). The EVC used the visit to showcase two newly branded NASENI electric vehicles (EV) to the lawmakers.

According to Halilu, NASENI has been at the forefront of driving Nigeria’s technological advancement and industrialization. “Over the past few months, we have implemented several key initiatives aimed at transforming our operations from primarily research-based activities to commercialization of our products and services.”

“This transformation is essential for us to contribute more effectively to the national economy and to achieve sustainable development goals,” he said, adding that 85 per cent of NASENI projects are on counterpart funding. “We don’t want to invest alone in what we do and that is why we work with our 3Cs principle of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialisation, thereby engaging the services of the private sector by partnering with them to ensure that we deliver on our mandate.

He stated that about 35 products of NASENI under his watch are market ready. “We are ready for the Nigerian market and we want the honourable members to be our first ambassadors through patronage and others. Also, we are establishing show-rooms in all the 36-states of the federation for the marketing of our products.

Every activity we do, we have a commercial plan. We don’t want our products to end up on shelves, but to get to the end users”, he stated.

Highlighting the achievements of NASENI so far, the EVC/CEO listed some of them to include: Innovation and Research Development, Product Commercialization, Renewable Energy Projects and Capacity Building. He called on the lawmakers to keep supporting NASENI to deliver both capital and consumer goods to the nation, including creating jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths.

In his speech, the Chairman, House Committee on NASENI, Hon. Otunba Abimbola Ajilesoro, said the essence of the oversight visit was to have an opportunity to interact with the Agency towards robust research in technological advancement in Defense/Security Sector, Agricultural Sector, Infrastructural Sector and other areas of human endeavours, adding that it will in turn save and bring in much needed foreign exchange that will impact positively on the economy.