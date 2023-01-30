Executive vice chairman and chief executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, said the agency has developed 150 innovative products.

He said the innovations transcend different sectors and geographies of the national economic landscape.

Haruna said a lot of made in Nigeria products will soon be in the market based on the inventions.

He made the disclosures during an interaction with newsmen in Lagos after receiving the Public Service Icon Award from The Sun Publishing Limited.

He said NASENI was undergoing developmental transformation because President Muhammadu Buhari has opted for the full activation of the Act of the agency.

He said: “The new NASENI was made possible by the support and commitments of the governing board, the management and staff of NASENI and all its development institutes/centres across the country.

“The aggregate of the efforts, activities and results across the NASENI system has been acknowledged nationally. The development of over 150 innovative products which are outcomes and outputs of Research for development is worthy of acknowledgement. I am indeed glad and proud to share this celebration with the entire NASENI family for your contributions thus far.”

Haruna explained how full activation of the law by President Muhammadu Buhari has helped NASENI to come up with rapid and sustainable inventions.

He added, “NASENI under my leadership is undergoing developmental transformation through the full activation of the law that establishes the agency under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“This new NASENI can be chronicled as a model agency of Rule of law in action. My sincere appreciation goes to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria who is equally the Chairman of the NASENI Governing Board for his commitment to ensuring the Rule of law prevails by giving the necessary approvals for a new NASENI to be evolving.

“The development strides of New NASENI under my watch transcend different sectors and geographies of our national economic landscape and we are committed to making NASENI a household name in the design, development, assembly, production, packaging and distribution of made in Nigeria nationally and internationally.”

He said he accepted the award as a “catalyst to do more in my pursuits for impacting lives and communities globally. God bless the Sun Newspaper, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He charged The Sun newspapers to continue in new discoveries of more change makers and unsung heroes who deserve recognition and celebration as an impetus to do more.