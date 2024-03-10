Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu has said the agency would double the number of female engineers in Nigeria over the next five years.

This was disclosed in a statement issued at the weekend by the director of information, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan.

He said Halilu made the pledge on Friday in Abuja during the official launch of “Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her” (DELT-Her), an event which coincided with the global commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD).

Delt-Her, according to Mr. Halilu, is an initiative, a subset of Delta-2 programme floated to close the gender gap in engineering practice in the country, inspire the next generation of female engineers, provide financing support for new ideas and projects, translating them into viable businesses, and ultimately to strengthen the entire engineering ecosystem.

“DELT-Her is what I call an opportunity platform through which girls and young women can pitch and present their exciting and groundbreaking engineering ideas, for funding by NASENI, through our collaboration with the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer,” Mr. Halilu said.