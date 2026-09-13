No fewer than 220 youths have been trained on various entrepreneurial and technical skills by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for self-reliance in Benue State.

NASENI said with the starter packs provided to the beneficiaries after one week training said the training would enable them to establish businesses.

According to NASENI, the beneficiaries, comprising 100 men were trained in solar power installation and 120 women were trained in the production of household essentials including soap, liquid soap, Vaseline and other domestic products.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training at the Federal Polytechnic, Wannune, tarka local government area of the state, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), George Akume, represented by his Technical Adviser, Prof. Babatunde Bolaji Benard, said the initiative was part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda to empower Nigerians, particularly youths and women.

Akume said federal government was committed to developing the capacity of Nigerians to produce locally and contribute to the nation’s industrialisation.

“President Bola Tinubu made a lot of promises to transform Nigeria and has set in place reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda. One of the strong ones is the empowerment of youths and women.

“This week, 220 people, comprising 100 youths and 120 women, have received training in various skills, including soap production and other domestic materials, while the youths were trained in electricals, especially the coupling of solar power systems,” he said.