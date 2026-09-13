Former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has asked Governor Hyacinth Alia to account for N1.2 trillion the state got from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Addressing a news conference in Makurdi yesterday, Ortom’s media consultant and former adviser on media and publicity, Dr. Terver Akase, while saying the funds also included the allocations of the 23 local government areas, stated that the call became necessary for the people of Benue to know how their money is being spent.

“The governor’s chief press secretary yesterday spent valuable time attacking Chief Ortom and Chief Aondoakaa but conspicuously avoided the one issue that continues to haunt the Alia administration: accountability. Since assuming office in 2023, Governor Alia has enjoyed unprecedented financial inflows from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), following the removal of fuel subsidy, yet neither he nor his aides have provided Benue people with a comprehensive account of how those enormous resources have been utilised.

“They are permanently silent on how much the present administration has received since 2023.

Alia’s government and that of the 23 local government areas got about N1.2 trillion naira from the FAAC from 2023 till date. What projects have been executed with those resources? Why are local government areas across the state bereft of visible government presence despite the unprecedented revenue inflows?

“These are the questions Governor Alia’s media aides cannot answer, which explains why the current government has chosen propaganda over performance” Ortom media aide said.

Reacting, Governor Hyacinth Alia’s chief press secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, in a statement said Alia’s record was solid enough to earn credit, particularly when placed against the performance of the previous administration of former governor Ortom.

‎‎The statement said, “It has become imperative to state clearly that increased federal revenue does not automatically translate into unlimited resources for state governments.

“During Ortom’s reign, many of his fellow governors who were willing to perform had to make the most of what they received from the Federation Account. Benue, under Ortom, was among the states that frequently cited paucity of funds as an excuse for underperformance”

‎‎”The Alia administration, on the other hand, has operated in an environment of unprecedented inflation, rising costs of construction, insecurity and other economic pressures. Therefore, quoting FAAC inflows without examining the corresponding cost of governance and development is a deliberately incomplete way of assessing the performance of any government.”