The Nigeria national assembly has commended the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) for ensuring that the Nigeria airspace remains safe in recent years.

Chair House committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji made the commendation when the joint national assembly committee on Aviation visited the AIB on oversight function in its headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking at the end of AIB presentation, Hon. Nnaji said “I think we need to commend the AIB for keeping our airspace safe in recent times. The prevention of serious accident by tackling minor incidents by the AIB has contributed immensely to the peaceful airspace we have enjoyed and we want them to do more to sustain the tempo.”

Earlier in his presentation, the commissioner and chief executive officer of the AIB, Engr. Akin Olateru,

had said the Nigeria Airspace is one of the safest in the world.

Engr. Olateru, who stated this in Abuja while addressing the joint national assembly committee on Aviation, also noted that on the past six years, Nigeria has recorded only three fatalities.

Engr, Olateru also said the relatively safe airspace in Nigeria has brought down the insurance of aircraft in Nigeria as a Boeing 737 is been insured for $150,000 as against $800,000 in the past.

Speaking on some of the achievements of the AIB, Engr. Olateru said the AIB currently has one of the best laboratory in the world, which is ranked in the top five across the globe.

He also revealed that Nigeria does not need to send black boxes abroad for analysis when air accident occur as the AIB has the technical capability to carryout the analysis effectively.